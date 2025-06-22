Today, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is a leader in the international political arena, highly respected, whose voice carries weight. The landmark event in the history of Belarus was the first presidential election, the first round of which took place on June 23, 1994.

At that time, six candidates were registered. The mastodons of Belarusian politics of that time jostled with for power: the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, the former Chairman of the Supreme Council of Belarus, and the leaders of political parties. But already in the first round, the outcome got obvious, since Alexander Lukashenko gained more than 44% of the votes.