Indian Media Representatives to Film Travel Show about Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d06f3813-ab24-4c5b-8677-9bbd5a74deab/conversions/bfb28385-0cf9-4314-b860-cd830131321a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d06f3813-ab24-4c5b-8677-9bbd5a74deab/conversions/bfb28385-0cf9-4314-b860-cd830131321a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d06f3813-ab24-4c5b-8677-9bbd5a74deab/conversions/bfb28385-0cf9-4314-b860-cd830131321a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d06f3813-ab24-4c5b-8677-9bbd5a74deab/conversions/bfb28385-0cf9-4314-b860-cd830131321a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Journalists from India have arranged filming of a travel show in Belarus, BelTA reports.

The large-scale familiarization tour started on June 21 and will last until June 27. The film crew of the popular company Bollylands.com arrived in Belarus to create an exciting travel show. Over a week, Indian journalists and filmmakers will immerse themselves in Belarusian culture, history and nature, capturing the most vivid and interesting moments.

The busy schedule includes filming key landmarks and iconic places in Minsk, reflecting the modernity and historical heritage of the capital, the multifunctional cultural and sports complex "Minsk-Arena".

Journalists will also dig into the atmosphere of a Belarusian village at the Belarusian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Lifestyle, and participate in the Kupala Night festival in Ozertso. The guests will be shown opportunities for active tourism at the Republican Center for Olympic Training in Water Skiing.

Furthermore, media representatives will visit the historical and cultural complex "Stalin's Line", BELAZ enterprise, Nyasvizh National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, the Mir Castle Complex and a hotel in the castle.

The Indian film crew is particularly interested in the Grodno region. The journalists will visit Grodno, Republican landscape reserve "Ozery", the "Ozerny" sanatorium and the Garadzenski Maentak Karobchytsy agritourism complex. The tour will end with a visit to the Belarusfilm- the national film studio.