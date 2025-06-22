3.77 BYN
Hungary and Slovakia Blocks Adoption of 18th Package of Sanctions against Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. It provides for restrictions on the export of Russian oil, including on the tanker fleet that participates in transportation.
In addition, the EU plans to impose a final ban on the future use of Nord Stream. Lithuania was the most active in adoption of the 18th package. The head of their Foreign Ministry said that without a new package it will be more difficult to issue Moscow ultimatums.
Hungary and Slovakia believe that being left without Russian oil would equal to a catastrophe for them, and therefore intend to block the 18th package and beyond.