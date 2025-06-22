Hungary and Slovakia Blocks Adoption of 18th Package of Sanctions against Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/64af9bbe-13e4-40f8-a092-3d2e3a5027f3/conversions/940b8351-25ca-4f10-b5e0-0dda2c50f813-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/64af9bbe-13e4-40f8-a092-3d2e3a5027f3/conversions/940b8351-25ca-4f10-b5e0-0dda2c50f813-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/64af9bbe-13e4-40f8-a092-3d2e3a5027f3/conversions/940b8351-25ca-4f10-b5e0-0dda2c50f813-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/64af9bbe-13e4-40f8-a092-3d2e3a5027f3/conversions/940b8351-25ca-4f10-b5e0-0dda2c50f813-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. It provides for restrictions on the export of Russian oil, including on the tanker fleet that participates in transportation.

In addition, the EU plans to impose a final ban on the future use of Nord Stream. Lithuania was the most active in adoption of the 18th package. The head of their Foreign Ministry said that without a new package it will be more difficult to issue Moscow ultimatums.