As for the U.S. strikes on Persian nuclear facilities on June 22, according to American media, Iran safely removed enriched uranium several days before the bombing. From the point of view of destroying the Persian nuclear program, strikes with super-powerful bombs were ineffective, although the crater left by the most powerful non-nuclear bomb is truly terrifying.

The conflict in the Middle East has reached a dead end. The parties do not have the resources for further escalation, and the U.S. does not want to become a full-fledged participant in the war. And now Israel's Channel 13 quotes senior officials from their country who say: "We would like the war to end in the coming days." This can be seen as the first signal to Tehran that Israel clearly considers the path of endless war to be a dead end and is ready for its end.