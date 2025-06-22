Tehran Strikes U.S. Base in Northeastern Syria

As the Iranian news agency FARS has just reported, Tehran has struck an American base in northeastern Syria. The consequences of the attack are unknown, and Washington has not yet commented.

This is Iran's response to yesterday's American strikes on Persian nuclear facilities. Iran also fired a missile attack at Israel. A large number of hits are reported: targets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were hit. In Ashdod, tens of thousands of households were left without electricity due to the destruction of a substation.