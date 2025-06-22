Watch onlineTV Programm
Kellogg comments on meeting with Lukashenko on social network X

Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine Keith Kellogg commented on the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on social network X, BELTA reports.

"Overall, excellent teamwork. Our delegation met with the leader of Belarus Lukashenko and his team. John Cole (Kellogg's deputy. - BELTA note) held discussions on bilateral relations between the US and Belarus," he wrote.

Kellogg added that the conflict in Ukraine was also among the topics discussed.