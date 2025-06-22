3.77 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.43 BYN
Kellogg comments on meeting with Lukashenko on social network X
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kellogg comments on meeting with Lukashenko on social network Xnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03031d4f-a955-41e0-b738-6d6896e1a253/conversions/6ac6d5eb-dc73-48bb-945c-a60d9d4dc098-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03031d4f-a955-41e0-b738-6d6896e1a253/conversions/6ac6d5eb-dc73-48bb-945c-a60d9d4dc098-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03031d4f-a955-41e0-b738-6d6896e1a253/conversions/6ac6d5eb-dc73-48bb-945c-a60d9d4dc098-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03031d4f-a955-41e0-b738-6d6896e1a253/conversions/6ac6d5eb-dc73-48bb-945c-a60d9d4dc098-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine Keith Kellogg commented on the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on social network X, BELTA reports.
"Overall, excellent teamwork. Our delegation met with the leader of Belarus Lukashenko and his team. John Cole (Kellogg's deputy. - BELTA note) held discussions on bilateral relations between the US and Belarus," he wrote.
Kellogg added that the conflict in Ukraine was also among the topics discussed.