3.74 BYN
2.86 BYN
3.40 BYN
Belarus Tripled Trade Turnover with China within 10 Years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus has tripled its trade turnover with China and doubled its exports over the past 10 years, the government announced.
According to the latest data, specifically for January-November 2025, trade between the two countries has approached $9 billion.
For example, China accounts for 30% of Belarus's total potash exports, almost half of its rapeseed oil, and a third of its timber exports.
As for investment, the total volume of Chinese investment in Belarus over the past 10 years has exceeded $2 billion.