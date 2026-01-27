Belarus Tripled Trade Turnover with China within 10 Years

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10a504f5-e9a4-4bfd-988d-ee2b7b41ef22/conversions/08785608-5214-4a55-bd43-6682a491dd4f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10a504f5-e9a4-4bfd-988d-ee2b7b41ef22/conversions/08785608-5214-4a55-bd43-6682a491dd4f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10a504f5-e9a4-4bfd-988d-ee2b7b41ef22/conversions/08785608-5214-4a55-bd43-6682a491dd4f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10a504f5-e9a4-4bfd-988d-ee2b7b41ef22/conversions/08785608-5214-4a55-bd43-6682a491dd4f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has tripled its trade turnover with China and doubled its exports over the past 10 years, the government announced.

According to the latest data, specifically for January-November 2025, trade between the two countries has approached $9 billion.

For example, China accounts for 30% of Belarus's total potash exports, almost half of its rapeseed oil, and a third of its timber exports.