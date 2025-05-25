Belarusian delegation in Egypt: Ambassador tells why we need such visits

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/298d4191-a01d-463a-9aab-0c823084b817/conversions/9c83dda8-ce70-48c2-a30b-aa5b9d2025b8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/298d4191-a01d-463a-9aab-0c823084b817/conversions/9c83dda8-ce70-48c2-a30b-aa5b9d2025b8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/298d4191-a01d-463a-9aab-0c823084b817/conversions/9c83dda8-ce70-48c2-a30b-aa5b9d2025b8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/298d4191-a01d-463a-9aab-0c823084b817/conversions/9c83dda8-ce70-48c2-a30b-aa5b9d2025b8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian parliamentarians are in Egypt on an official visit aimed at giving a new impetus to bilateral relations in various spheres. Belarus views the country as an important partner in the region. We have both political will and mutual desire to develop contacts.

Minsk and Cairo has signed the agreement on the system of mutual trade facilitation that was ratified by our parliament. The document gives a number of advantages to business of the two countries, including in the customs sphere. These and other opportunities for trade and economic partnership, the investment attractiveness of our country and the potential for doing business were discussed at a meeting of Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Igor Sergeenko with the Chairman at Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce. It was noted that there is room for growth in trade. The partners intend to increase trade turnover.

Sergei Terentiev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt:

"We maintain the dynamics of political contacts. Dialogue between the leadership of the two countries should be held, it is necessary to support, it is necessary to give green light to business, humanitarian circles, educational, scientific. We need to make it clear that there is support from the leadership of both countries. Such visits cause a positive response here in Egypt. Undoubtedly, attention to Egypt is also paid to a greater extent in Belarus."