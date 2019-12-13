Belarusian delegation takes part in inauguration of Venezuela President

Belarus is ready to overcome all sanctions barriers together with Venezuela. This was emphasized by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich. He represented Belarus at the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro, elected head of Venezuela for the third term.

January 12, the Belarusian delegation met with the President of Venezuela in Caracas. The Belarusian side once again congratulated Nicolas Maduro on winning the election and assuming the office of President of Venezuela.

Warm words of greetings and congratulations have been conveyed from the head of the Belarusian state Alexander Lukashenko. Viktor Karankevich emphasized that all the agreements between the two leaders would be fulfilled. This is mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.