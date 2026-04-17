Belarusian Parliament Delivers Major Legislative Package

On 17 April, Belarusian deputies ratified a visa-free regime between Belarus and Myanmar — one of the standout items on a busy legislative agenda in the House of Representatives. MPs worked through more than ten issues, including significant amendments to the Land and Water Codes and a substantial package of international agreements.

The updated Land Code had already been scrutinised in parliamentary commissions and during public meetings. Some proposals sparked lively debate, but the guiding principle remained clear: as President Lukashenko has emphasised, legislation must “grow from the land” — it must truly reflect people’s needs and expectations. These long-awaited changes aim to do just that.

Ivan Markevich, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Agrarian Policy of the House of Representatives, explained one of the key innovations:

“We have addressed land legislation in the context of an amnesty until 2028. Many plots are currently conserved, yet local executive bodies believe they can be allocated for investment projects without auction. This right will now be granted.”

Land issues remain among the most sensitive in the country. Boundary disputes, unauthorised extensions built in the 1990s without documentation, and other longstanding irregularities have lingered for years. The land amnesty has already broken the deadlock. Citizens will now be able to legalise extra land in instalments over up to five years, with several other practical novelties introduced.

Elena Khlamenok, Head of the Land Management Department of the Novopolotsk City Executive Committee, highlighted another welcome change:

“For example, it will now be possible to legalise non-capital structures on citizens’ garden plots. Executive committees will also be able to examine each case of unauthorised land use individually and approve deviations from urban planning regulations — something currently prohibited by law.”

Starting and closing a business will also become significantly simpler. Deputies backed the streamlining of registration and liquidation procedures. Digitalisation and optimisation will cut processing times, reducing bureaucratic burdens for both the state and entrepreneurs. The bill underwent thorough discussion with all stakeholders, ensuring a systematic and comprehensive solution.

Victor Nikolaikin, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs, stressed the business focus:

“The main priority for economic actors is the economy itself, while the stages of registration, liquidation or transformation should be made as straightforward as possible. The bill removes the need to submit an electronic charter, introduces an electronic database and grants official status to email communication. This will ensure timely and efficient interaction between registering authorities and businesses.”

Strengthening ties with Myanmar and beyond

The House of Representatives also ratified several landmark international agreements: the EAEU free-trade deal with Indonesia, an agreement on international freight transport with Oman, and the visa-free regime between Belarus and Myanmar. Belarusian citizens will now be able to visit the Southeast Asian nation without unnecessary formalities. Deputies believe this will also pave the way for new business partnerships.

Alexander Shpakovsky, member of the Standing Committee on International Affairs, noted:

“We are still at the beginning of interstate relations, but the legal foundation is already being laid. Last year, 300 Belarusian citizens visited Myanmar, while 147 Myanmar citizens came to Belarus. Dozens of Myanmar students, master’s and PhD candidates are already studying at Belarusian universities.”