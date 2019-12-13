BRICS, foundation of new global economic system

It is worth noting the enormous attention to the BRICS summit in Kazan on the part of major Western media. The tone is wary. The British BBC is worried that the summit will show that “Western pressure is not working”. “The New York Times emphasizes the scale of the counterweight to the West: the world leaders will stand side by side with Putin.

The main advantage, according to the experts is that this system is not directly tied to the U.S. currency and the American financial and economic system. “BRICS is not subject to illegal sanctions pressure, (at least directly), not subject to blackmail through the dollar and euro, the world's financial currencies. It is trying to build its own financial system, including an analog of SWIFT (a system of fast financial transactions that allows transactions from Brazil to Russia, India, China, South Africa