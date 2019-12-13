3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
BRICS, foundation of new global economic system
It is worth noting the enormous attention to the BRICS summit in Kazan on the part of major Western media. The tone is wary. The British BBC is worried that the summit will show that “Western pressure is not working”. “The New York Times emphasizes the scale of the counterweight to the West: the world leaders will stand side by side with Putin.
The main advantage, according to the experts is that this system is not directly tied to the U.S. currency and the American financial and economic system. “BRICS is not subject to illegal sanctions pressure, (at least directly), not subject to blackmail through the dollar and euro, the world's financial currencies. It is trying to build its own financial system, including an analog of SWIFT (a system of fast financial transactions that allows transactions from Brazil to Russia, India, China, South Africa
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All