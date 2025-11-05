The North Atlantic Alliance is developing mechanisms for a blockade of the Kaliningrad Region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated in an interview with the newspaper Izvestia.

Regarding the current feasibility of such a blockade scenario in the Baltic Sea, and consequently of Kaliningrad, Anatoly Bulavko, a member of the Belarusian National Assembly’s House of Representatives, shared his insights on the "First Information" studio.

“Such a scenario is quite realistic as a possibility, but as a plan for action, one can be rather skeptical. The Baltic region is extremely important, including for Russia — from an economic and military-political perspective. It’s no coincidence that back in the 18th century, Peter the Great envisioned Russia’s prosperity as emerging through an “opening” to Europe via the Baltic. The events we are witnessing now resemble an absurd theater. The only real danger is that, depending on how things unfold, the cost of tickets for this theater could be human lives. That’s very sad and tragic,” Bulavko commented.

In his view, this is simply military-political adventurism. “On one hand, it's aimed at destabilizing Russia and, as a consequence, Belarus, through military tension. On the other hand, it’s just another demonstration to our citizens that someone is apparently planning to attack us.”