The West is preparing a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) involving a meltdown of its nuclear reactor cores and plans to blame Moscow for the potential accident. This was reported by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

According to the agency, European NATO members are calling on the Kiev regime to urgently reverse the negative course of the Ukrainian conflict. This is all in order to change the public perception of events in the West. The most efficient way to achieve this goal is to carry out a major act of sabotage with casualties among Ukrainians and residents of the EU countries.