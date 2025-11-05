The member states of the European Union are working on the creation of a "military Schengen" zone, designed to facilitate the swift transit of large numbers of troops and military hardware. This development has been reported by the Polish radio station RMF FM. The European Commission is expected to present the relevant document on November 19.

It is claimed, of course, that these measures are purely for defense and are driven by the alleged threat emanating from the Union State. However, the underlying goal is clear: to transform the EU into a single military camp with lightning-fast logistics. Essentially, this is all about preparing for a large-scale war, as armies and equipment will be able to be redeployed through "green corridors" with unprecedented ease.