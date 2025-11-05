Belarusian MFA responds to Vilnius's request to allow Lithuanian trucks to cross closed border

Minsk received a request from Vilnius regarding the return of Lithuanian trucks from Belarus, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The Lithuanian side forwarded the request to the leadership of the Lida Border Detachment.

"Lithuanian media outlets are vying with each other to cite a statement by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė regarding negotiations with Belarus on the return of Lithuanian trucks currently on our territory. Indeed, the corresponding request, if it can be considered an official request addressed to Minsk, has been sent to the leadership of the Lida Border Detachment," said Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Ruslan Varankov.

Speaking to reporters, he noted that Belarus bears no responsibility for the negative consequences of Lithuania's decision to close the border and calls for the resumption of normal border crossing operations

Vilnius plans to open the Šalčininkai border crossing for trucks

This was announced by Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovich.

"Belarus bears no responsibility for the negative consequences, which have been multifaceted – from problems with freight transport to significant damage caused not only to Belarusian citizens and businesses, to the Lithuanian side itself, but also to citizens of third countries, including EU member states," he emphasized. "Furthermore, we strongly urge the Lithuanian authorities to reverse their decision and resume the normal operation of border crossings for citizens, vehicles, and cargo."