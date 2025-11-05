On November 6, 2025, it was reported by the German publication Bild that the country's steel industry is in a dire state. Experts increasingly believe that it may already be too late to save the sector. This information was cited by BELTA, referencing Bild.

"We are building a dam that will inevitably break sooner or later. The industry is facing catastrophe. Germany continues to rely solely on renewable energy sources in the long term, while other countries maintain at least one traditional energy source to offset fluctuations in demand for renewables," said Stefan Kuts from the Kiel Institute of the World Economy.

"Initially, the steel industry was systematically weakened; now, it has to be rescued at enormous expense. Transitioning to a fully green economy is simply impossible," noted Carsten Bjeski, Chief Economist at the Dutch bank ING, in an interview with Bild.

German authorities are striving to find a way to save the nation's steel sector, reports Bild. Today, Berlin hosted a steel summit attended by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who gathered leaders of major companies, industry associations, and regional representatives. The summit was convened in response to the rapidly worsening situation in Germany’s steel industry. Stefan Kuts described the event as "purely a PR stunt."