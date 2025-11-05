3.68 BYN
Military journalist Litovkin: The West needs the image of a "scary Russia" to justify militarization
Western countries continue to play on the fears of their own populations, creating the image of an external enemy and justifying militarization with concerns for national security.
Viktor Litovkin, military journalist (Russia):
"The United States understands perfectly well that they could disappear from the face of the Earth if they attack Russia. But they need to task their military-industrial complex; they need to profit from fears and war preparations. They do this and will continue to do so. They need to explain why they don't care about improving the well-being of their people simply by claiming they are protecting them by investing in weapons and in Ukraine. All to protect themselves from the dreadful Russia. It's a well-known, hackneyed ploy, but it works, and they continue to press it, fostering the stereotypes they developed after World War II and continue to refine to this day".