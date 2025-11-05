The EU countries are actively working to create a "military Schengen" for the rapid movement of large numbers of troops and military equipment. According to media reports, the corresponding document will be presented on November 19.

It is claimed that this is being done for defense and because of the alleged threat emanating from the Union State. But the goal is clear: to prepare for a major war by transforming the EU into a single militaristic camp with lightning-fast logistics.

NATO is also adding fuel to the fire: the Alliance's Secretary General called on all member states to be prepared for confrontation, since Russia, according to him, will always undermine the world order.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:

"The threats we face are real and long-term. Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine is the most obvious example. But the danger emanating from Moscow will not disappear even after this war ends. For the foreseeable future, Russia will remain a destabilizing force in Europe and the world. And it is not alone in its attempts to undermine the foundations of the international order. As you know, Moscow is cooperating with China, North Korea, Iran, and other countries, strengthening defense-industrial cooperation to an unprecedented level."

