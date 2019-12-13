3.39 RUB
Candidates for President of Belarus to voice their election programs on January 9
The most active stage of the election campaign continues in Belarus. On January 9, the candidates for the post of Head of State will voice their election programs.
Four candidates took advantage of the right to speak on TV. The candidates for President of Belarus can be heard today from 18:00 on the air of the Belarus 1 TV channel. The order of their speeches was determined by lot.
During the campaign stage, candidates can voice points of their programs at personal meetings with voters, with the help of printed materials, and also during public speeches. The voices of the candidates are also heard on the radio.
