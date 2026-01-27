In a world where planning horizons rarely extend beyond electoral cycles, China’s approach—crafting a strategy for 50 to 100 years ahead—stands out as uniquely visionary. How relevant is such a long-term partnership for Belarus, and how do experts assess the potential of bilateral relations? Viktor Saevich, professor at Belarusian State Economic University (BGEU) and a Master of Political Science, shares his insights.

Expert Perspective: Belarus Is Fortunate to Have China as a Partner

Saevich emphasizes: "Belarus is very fortunate to have China as a friend." He points out that, alongside Russia, Belarus is among the narrow circle of countries that China officially calls "evergreen friends." This phrase is not merely diplomatic flattery.

"Once China commits, it follows through," Saevich notes, recalling China’s unprecedented rise—from one of the poorest nations in the world to the number one global power over just 75 years.

Unparalleled Growth in Modern History

According to Saevich, China’s development trajectory has no equivalent in world history. While the West, economically weakened, seeks to "stop China" through political pressure and sanctions, Saevich argues that such efforts are doomed to failure.

Belarus laid the foundations for this strategic partnership long ago. In 1993, then-deputy Alexander Lukashenko visited China and declared that the future belonged to it. "Today, we are benefiting from China’s strength. Every year, these ties only grow stronger," the political scientist adds.

Beyond Trade: Deep Scientific and Educational Ties

Relations have long transcended commerce. In recent years, direct contacts between scientific communities have surged—joint projects in medicine, climate science, and physics are underway, including at the Great Stone Industrial Park.

"If we are already within China's orbit, cooperation is guaranteed for decades," Saevich explains. "For China, 50 years is a medium-term horizon; 100 years is not very long." He is confident that Belarus will have no issues collaborating with China in science and education over the next half-century.

People-to-People Diplomacy and Education

The role of "people’s diplomacy" through education is particularly vital. Thousands of Chinese students choose Belarusian universities—not merely as an export of educational services but because Chinese students are highly diligent and disciplined, as both interlocutors confirm.

"He’s 20 now; in 20 years, he’ll be 40 and a senior executive. He’ll remember where he studied," Saevich remarks. "They remain friends of our republic."

Safety and Comfort Foster Cooperation

An essential factor influencing Belarus’s attractiveness is safety and the absence of domestic nationalism—creating a welcoming environment for foreign guests.

Despite impressive growth—bilateral trade has tripled over the last decade, reaching nearly $9 billion—both sides agree this is just the beginning. They aspire to see double-digit figures.

Key Directions for Future Growth

Saevich believes that the key to a qualitative leap lies in transitioning from traditional trade to establishing powerful joint industries across both countries. Several promising areas include:

- Future Transport : Implementing Yu.Nitskiy’s innovative string transport system, already operational in Marjina Gorka, could create a high-tech "road of the future" from Minsk to Beijing, solving Eurasian logistics challenges.

- Machinery and Robotics : Applying China’s advanced achievements could elevate Belarusian manufacturing to new heights.

- Pharmaceuticals: Belarus’s robust industry has enormous potential to access China’s vast market of 1.4 billion consumers.

- Military-Technical Cooperation: In today’s complex global environment, Saevich underscores the importance of strengthening strategic military ties—"We also have something to offer China."

The Great Stone Industrial Park

The appointment of a new director for the Great Stone park—who has eight years of experience in Hong Kong—is viewed as a strong move. Hong Kong’s blend of Chinese strategy and Western technological understanding offers invaluable expertise.

"I believe Great Stone will operate at full capacity. Now is the time to do everything better, faster, and more efficiently," Saevich concludes.

The Long-Term Perspective: Friendship for Many Decades

The strategic, "evergreen" friendship with China provides Belarus not merely with a reliable economic partner but grants access to future technologies, ensures long-term human capital investments through education, and establishes a solid foundation for multi-decade development.