Consulate General of Belarus to open in Almaty
The Consulate General of Belarus will appear in Almaty. The corresponding Resolution of Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus of May 2, 2025 No. 247 was published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BelTA informs.
It follows from the document that the Consulate General of Belarus in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan should be opened by the end of this year.
The resolution comes into force after its official publication.