Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: Emirates are 100% committed to investing in Belarus

The United Arab Emirates will continue investing in Belarus. This was stated by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA reports.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that he brought the warmest wishes from the President of the UAE to the head of the Belarusian state. He noted that relations between the countries continue to develop dynamically. Thus, Arab investments in Belarus have already exceeded 4 billion dollars.

"I guarantee you that the President and the entire leadership of the Emirates are 100% committed to investing in Belarus. Teamwork is needed to implement the projects," the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said.

He noted that the parties are successfully engaged in infrastructure projects and cooperate in the field of food security. Cooperation in the field of technology also continues to strengthen. "Especially in the field of artificial intelligence, smart logistics and digital education," the high-ranking guest added.