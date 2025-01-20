Early voting for presidential election starts in Belarus

The early voting for presidential election in Belarus starts on 21 January, BelTA reports.

The early voting will be held on 21-25 January 2025. Early voting is meant for voters who will not be able to cast their ballot on the election day, 26 January. The precinct commissions will be open from 12.00 till 19.00 without break.

26 January is the election day. Voting will be held from 8.00 till 20.00.

There are 5,325 polling stations in the country. In order to receive a ballot paper, voters should present their passport or a military ID (for army conscripts), an official ID (for civil servants and employees of state-run organizations), a driving license, as well as a pensioner ID, an ID of a disabled person (provided this ID has a photo) and a student ID. If a voter lost his/her passport or this passport was stolen, they need to present a certificate from the police confirming their identity.

The ballot papers are produced in the Belarusian. In this campaign, they are supplemented with a note for voters - a warning that the law prohibits photographing and videotaping of the completed ballot, as well as taking ballots outside the voting room. The ballot is color-coded on the back side. On the eve of the voting, at least two members of the precinct commission must sign the back of the ballot paper. In the absence of such signatures, the ballots will be recognized as invalid.

On the election day, voting at home is possible upon application of voters. If a voter, due to health or other valid reasons, cannot come to the polling station, they have the right to apply in writing or orally to the corresponding precinct commission with a request to organize voting at their location. The voter may submit such a request to the precinct commission with the assistance of other persons, e.g. relatives, neighbors. No official confirmation of the reasons for inability to come to the polling station is required. A voter can apply with a request to organize voting at their location up to 18.00 on 26 January.