Economy, Trade, and Science: Minsk and Abu Dhabi Dialogue Reaches New Level

On April 28, a meeting was held in the House of Representatives between Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs, and UAE Ambassador Ibrahim Salim Al-Musharrah.

The focus is on developing contacts, exchanging experience, and economic prospects. The Emirates consistently rank among the largest investors in the Belarusian economy. Mutual trade in the green zone amounts to billions of dollars. Interparliamentary cooperation is aimed at developing the most favorable legal framework, including for business.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "We discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. Fuel prices are rising, which is expected to lead to a rise in food prices. The Republic of Belarus is the largest supplier of food to the United Arab Emirates: we are increasing our supplies and diversifying our product range. Therefore, it is important for us to exchange opinions and obtain first-hand information with our partners from the UAE."

Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belarus: "We are seeing concrete results in the development of cooperation. This was all made possible thanks to direct contacts between the leaders of the two countries. One such result is a leap forward in trade and economic relations. Trade turnover has grown fivefold and even slightly more. We hope that this momentum will continue in the future. We are seeking new investment opportunities in both countries. There are also prospects in energy, technology, food security, and healthcare."