The government in Ukraine is not legitimate, not sovereign, not independent, absolutely subordinate to the West, UK, the USA - and these people teach us life lessons, stated the Chairman of the Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont in the talk show "Weekdays" on "Alfa Radio".

"The Ukrainian MFA did not recognize the results of our elections. Clowns, excuse me for the non-political expression, clowns. The most notorious dictatorship," said Ivan Eismont, answering a journalist's question regarding the non-recognition of the elections in Belarus by the Ukrainian MFA.

And the head of BT also recalled the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine itself:

"People are tied to poles for theft, beaten with whips, with their pants down. Thousands of shots of how the enlistment officers chase people, grab them, send them to the front. All the media that Zelensky didn't like were banned. One TV channel was created. The elections were cancelled..."

And this is not a complete list of what is happening in the "democratic European" country.

The Baltic countries are the same.

"We know that at one time these countries were led by people who came there from the USA, had American citizenship, were simply appointed. Yes, elections took place there. But we know from history how they can conduct elections, for example, USAID," the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany emphasized.

WE DON'T CARE! I suggest writing it in large font. Ivan Eismont

Commenting on the statements of the Polish authorities regarding the elections in Belarus, the head of Belteleradiocompany said that a person with a "zero rating" in his own country is trying to teach us how to live.