Dmitry Krutoy met with Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

The Great Hall of the People of the People of the People's Republic of China is one of the centers of political decision-making in the country. On April 27, strengthening the all-weather partnership between Minsk and Beijing was discussed there.

The meeting between Dmitry Krutoy and Li Xi in the capital of China is a continuation of the systematic work to deepen dialogue on the political track.

Not long ago, in the fall of 2025, a delegation of the Communist Party of China visited Belarus. Then, President Alexander Lukashenko met with Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Politburo, at the Palace of Independence.

"Dear Comrade Li Xi, I don't need to discuss our policy toward the People's Republic of China. I've already said a great deal about this. Our position remains unchanged. You can always count on us when China needs you. You should know that here, in the center of Europe, you have the most reliable and kind friends," the Belarusian leader noted at the time.

Last year's visit to Minsk left not only pleasant memories but also the foundation for developing relations, the high level of which was confirmed in Beijing.

Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus:

"Dear Comrade Li Xi, it is a great honor for me to pay an official visit to China and meet with you. Indeed, we have established very close, friendly, and personal relations. I looked forward to our meeting today with great anticipation. It is with great pleasure that I convey to you the kindest, most sincere greetings and warmest wishes from the President of Belarus. He is very pleased that we will meet today in Beijing."

Li Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection:

"First of all, allow me to convey the warm greetings and best wishes of President Xi Jinping to President Lukashenko. China and Belarus are sincere friends and good partners who treat each other with integrity and sincerity. China stands ready to work with Belarus to implement the important agreements reached by the two heads of state and to promote new achievements in the development of China-Belarus relations."

The Belarusian delegation's busy schedule allows for a comprehensive approach to enhancing cooperation with its Chinese partners. An important cooperation agreement in logistics was signed yesterday in Shaanxi Province.