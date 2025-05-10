General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, Arrives in Belarus

On May 12, in Minsk, at the Independence Palace, negotiations will be held between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and To Lam in both narrow and expanded formats. The discussions are expected to focus on developing strategic cooperation across key areas such as economics, politics, and humanitarian affairs. Primarily, the talks will center on filling a roadmap with specific projects aimed at enhancing cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam.

"General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam is the most prominent figure in Vietnam. His official visit to Belarus is a significant event in the development of bilateral relations. The level of the visit indicates the necessity of holding a series of specialized meetings — including those with the security sector, law enforcement, healthcare, agriculture, and industrial sectors," explained Vladimir Borovikov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Vietnam. "We are in the final stages of allowing Belarusian beef into the Vietnamese market. We are working towards entering third-country markets with joint products, considering the free trade zone between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union. Additionally, we are moving towards simplifying contacts between people and discussing the possibility of opening direct transport links between the two countries."