Head of Presidential Administration of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy is on an official visit to China

Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy is on an official visit to the People's Republic of China. On April 26, the working program is taking place in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province.

Belarus has a long-standing partnership with the region: visits are regularly held at various levels, dialogue is developing on the humanitarian front, and the province has been a sister city with the Mogilev Region for five years.

Cooperation has been established with a number of companies in the region. The Belarusian delegation visited Changba, China's largest international logistics hub. In 2025 alone, over 6,000 trains departed from here to key cities across Eurasia. Many routes also pass through Belarus.

Following the meeting, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between the Eurasian Railway Gateway and Xi'an International Port Group. The document will strengthen Belarusian-Chinese cooperation in logistics.

Kirill Koroteyev, First Deputy General Director of Industrial Park Development Company, CJSC:

"Xi'an International Port Group is truly a very serious company, the world's largest dry port: nearly 60 railway tracks, with hundreds of thousands of containers and trains simultaneously loaded and unloaded. Therefore, this is a truly large, serious, and ambitious project and a partner for our railway terminal under construction. Of course, we have high hopes for this partner to increase trade turnover, boost overall utilization in Belarus, and specifically at the port being built in our park. In this way, we are expanding and deepening our partnership with China."