Karpenko Meets with South African Observer Mission

Weather in Belarus
Grodno6°
Brest7°
Gomel5°
Vitebsk4°
Mogilev5°
Minsk5°
Minsk
5°
The principles and approaches in organizing the electoral process in Belarus will serve as a good example for modernizing the electoral system on the African continent. This statement was made by representatives of the international observer mission from the Republic of South Africa during a meeting with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus. The South African observers worked at polling stations for a week, pointing the high level of organization and the absence of violations.
South African observers note transparency of elections
During the conversation, representatives of the South African observer mission also noted the economic stability in Belarus and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to observe elections on another continent for the first time.