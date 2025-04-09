Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Belarus on official visit

The talks of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Minister of Pakistan is scheduled to hold on April 11. They will take place at the Palace of Independence in both a narrow and an enlarged format. The two leaders will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Pakistan in November 2024, with a focus on the development of trade and economic cooperation. The sides will pay special attention to the key issues on the global and regional agenda and the interaction between the two countries on international platforms.