3.64 BYN
3.16 BYN
3.50 BYN
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Belarus on official visit
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Belarus on an official visit, BelTA reports.
Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed at the airport by Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin.
On the first day of the official visit, the Belarus-Pakistan Business Council meeting was held in Minsk in the format of a business forum.
The talks of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Minister of Pakistan is scheduled to hold on April 11. They will take place at the Palace of Independence in both a narrow and an enlarged format. The two leaders will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Pakistan in November 2024, with a focus on the development of trade and economic cooperation. The sides will pay special attention to the key issues on the global and regional agenda and the interaction between the two countries on international platforms.
A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the talks.