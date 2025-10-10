Unknown Gunmen Open Fire on Crowd in the United States

A deadly shooting took place in the city of Leland, Mississippi, in the southern United States, resulting in four fatalities.

According to CBS News, citing the city’s mayor, at least 12 other individuals were wounded in the incident. The injured were airlifted to local hospitals by helicopter. The shooting occurred on the city’s main street, which was crowded as preparations were underway for a large event involving high school students. Authorities are currently conducting a manhunt for the suspects.