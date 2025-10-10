President of Belarus Congratulates People of Spain on National Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to the people of Spain on their national holiday — the Day of the Spanish Nation. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state emphasized that this holiday symbolizes the honor and dignity, courage and selflessness of the Spanish people. It reflects Spain’s significant role in European and world history and stands as a symbol of national unity.

"I am confident that the aspiration for peaceful and mutually beneficial cooperation, constructive dialogue, and friendly relations fully aligns with the sincere interests of Belarusians and Spaniards. These principles remain the foundation of bilateral contacts despite the complex geopolitical trends of recent years," underscored Alexander Lukashenko.