New Bill Allowing Children to Work from Early Age Submitted In Estonia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faf9744-c579-481a-b6a2-ae8e685ed432/conversions/8f95e049-fe0b-48e3-be8d-42d382938216-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faf9744-c579-481a-b6a2-ae8e685ed432/conversions/8f95e049-fe0b-48e3-be8d-42d382938216-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faf9744-c579-481a-b6a2-ae8e685ed432/conversions/8f95e049-fe0b-48e3-be8d-42d382938216-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9faf9744-c579-481a-b6a2-ae8e685ed432/conversions/8f95e049-fe0b-48e3-be8d-42d382938216-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In Estonia, a new bill provides for allowing children to work from an early age. The proposed legislation is ostensibly aimed at combating unemployment, promoting "early experience," and "family traditions." But in reality, it's an attempt to break the demographic deadlock.

The law will allow children as young as 7 to work for their immediate family in all fields. And 16-year-olds will even be able to sell alcohol and mix cocktails.