New Bill Allowing Children to Work from Early Age Submitted In Estonia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Estonia, a new bill provides for allowing children to work from an early age. The proposed legislation is ostensibly aimed at combating unemployment, promoting "early experience," and "family traditions." But in reality, it's an attempt to break the demographic deadlock.
The law will allow children as young as 7 to work for their immediate family in all fields. And 16-year-olds will even be able to sell alcohol and mix cocktails.
However, child labor is the only way to survive the demographic crisis. The population is aging, the birth rate is falling, and young people are seeking their fortunes abroad. In 2024, fewer than 10,000 new residents were born in Estonia. This is an all-time low.