This forum, which champions the true principles of Olympism amid the ongoing crisis in the Olympic movement, saw competitors from Belarus and Russia participate proudly with their national symbols, free from political pressure and disagreements. In the team standings, Belarus finished in the top three, narrowly missing the gold medal—an achievement awarded to the host nation, Azerbaijan.

In honor of the winners, our national anthem resonated across various venues. The host nation for the upcoming CIS Games will be announced later, but it is said that the 2023 forum in our country was the most outstanding in its short history.

The main sports event of the year taking place in Azerbaijan’s Old City of Baku was scarcely recognizable as such. Men, seasoned by life, relaxed while playing backgammon, and local cats basked in the late autumn sun. For us Belarusians, mid-October in Baku felt like summer in our homeland.

The Old City, seemingly a modernized heritage site, spans 221,000 square meters and is home to over 1,300 families. It is a city within a city—where life unfolds just as it has for centuries, preserving its historic charm.

This place particularly attracts tourists from Russia and Belarus, many of whom grew up watching classic Soviet cinema. Iconic scenes from Leonid Gaidai’s comedy "The Diamond Arm," where the characters played by Andrei Mironov and Yury Nikulin utter their unforgettable "Damn it," remain an integral part of Baku’s cultural history.

For nearly two weeks, Belarusian athletes competed with dedication, integrity, and heartfelt effort across multiple venues in Azerbaijan during the III CIS Games. Until the very last day—and even in the final discipline, rhythmic gymnastics—the Belarusian team had a real chance at finishing second overall. Ultimately, they narrowly missed the silver, earning just one medal less than the host nation, Azerbaijan, which enjoyed strong local support.

The III CIS Games saw remarkable performances, especially from Belarusian women wrestlers who secured four medals. Notably, these athletes are graduates of the Presidential Sports Club and the Belarusian Wrestling Federation’s "League of the Brave," including Victoria Kovalchuk, Varvara Aliseyenko, Angelina Burkina, and Maria Khrushcheva.

Angelina Burkina, champion of the III CIS Games in wrestling, shared her feelings:

"I was supported by the fact that I was fighting under my flag. The stands knew who I was, under which banner I competed. Standing under my country’s flag was a great pride for me—it was incredible to hear our national anthem played in the arena. Unforgettable emotions."

Varvara Aliseyenko, also a gold medalist, expressed her pride:

"I trained hard for this competition, and I believe I truly deserved this gold. It’s a great feeling to stand on the podium at first place, rather than second or third."

Most of the team’s athletes come from the Mogilev region’s wrestling school, renowned for its world-class training. This region has produced Olympic medalists like Kurochkin and Kolodinskaya, as well as distinguished Belarusian athletes such as Sazykina, Ivanova, Getmanova, and many others.

Oleg Markov, head coach of the Russian wrestling team at the III CIS Games, commented:

"These are truly talented, professional athletes. It’s evident even from a young age."

The closing ceremony was illuminated by a starry sky, rivaling the crowds at Minsk-Arena or the Brest Stadium, as spectators gathered at the Ganja city stadium. The event opened with a parade of mascots—leopards Bobir and Leyla—and around a thousand dancers.

The first moments of the closing ceremony were dedicated to recalling the most memorable highlights of the competition. The flag of the forum was lowered by the champions from Azerbaijan, signaling the official end of the event. The flag will be handed over to the CIS Executive Committee for transmission to the next host country.

Traditional Azerbaijani folk dances opened a grand concert—dances characteristic of the Caucasus region. A young boy in national costume sang passionately and sincerely, inspiring all spectators. His performance embodied the spirit of Azerbaijan, as folk dances are the heart of every nation.

Rhythms and dynamics reflecting the enduring spirit of the Caucasus peoples, including Azerbaijanis, were brought to life by a masterful drummer—an instrument transformed into art in skilled hands.

Local stars captivated the closing stage of the III CIS Games, emphasizing that this event transcended sports and served as a unifying cultural celebration. Faster, higher, stronger—these words echoed the spirit of the CIS Games two years ago in our homeland Belarus, and now, here in Azerbaijan.

It was an inspiring story filled with bright Belarusian victories.

Alexander Kozlov, champion of the III CIS Games in Taekwondo, shared:

"I am truly proud of my country. Recently, it has become difficult to compete with national symbols. I believe I had no choice but to win."

Azerbaijan, a country with a complex and storied history, showcased its diverse character to visiting journalists. A particularly memorable excursion was to Shusha, nestled high in the mountains of the Nagorno-Karabakh region—an area of deep pain and significant cultural importance for Azerbaijan.