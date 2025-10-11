Beijing Ready to Respond to U.S. Tariff Increases

Beijing has pledged to take firm countermeasures should the United States raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 100%. This statement was issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about new tariffs, which could potentially come into effect as early as November 1.

The overall rate could reach as high as 130%. The threat from the White House came in the wake of China tightening export controls on rare earth metals.

In Beijing, officials assert that these measures are lawful actions aimed at safeguarding national and international security, and should not be viewed as acts of aggression, as the United States perceives.