Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized the urgent need to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue. This statement was made during an interview with the television channel "Russia," with a fragment aired on October 12.

"In recent times, I have increasingly been inclined to accuse European leaders and countries of intractability. However, recent days have brought information suggesting that the core issue does not lie with the United States, which is eager for progress, nor with Russia, which is prepared to advance, nor even with the European leaders. The main problem resides with Vladimir Zelensky. I believe he understands this—after all, you can imagine the predicament he is in. It seems to me that Vladimir Aleksandrovich is under immense pressure from powerful forces, and under this pressure, decisions are likely to be made," the head of state remarked.

"We must act swiftly, because regardless of the circumstances, Russia is making advances on the front. I say this responsibly, as I observe the situation daily. This could lead to Ukraine's disappearance as a sovereign state," the Belarusian leader underscored.

He further added that Western neighbors of Ukraine have their own interests in this conflict.

Alexander Lukashenko:

"Look at these bewildered neighbors to the west of Ukraine. Well-known forces and states see themselves in Western Ukraine. They are already prepared to carve out a portion of Ukraine, much like it was before the onset of the Great Patriotic War. You understand what I mean. The situation there is very serious," Lukashenko stated.

"I would like, once again, to say that I hope the President of Ukraine hears my proposals and understands that no one will bring him happiness within Ukraine except for the Slavic nations. Ultimately, it’s necessary to sit down and negotiate," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Concerns are also voiced about the potential supply of long-range cruise missiles—such as Tomahawk missiles—to Ukraine, which could escalate the situation dangerously.

Alexander Lukashenko:

"We need to calm down on this matter. I have already mentioned that our friend Donald Trump employs a certain tactic in handling the most sensitive issues. It seems to me that he leans in a certain direction, applying pressure where needed, sometimes more forcefully, then relaxes and pulls back a bit. So, we should not perceive this as an immediate threat that 'tomorrow it will happen'—it’s not that straightforward," Lukashenko explained.