Leaders from Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan convened in Dushanbe for the summit. The arrival and meeting footage this year are particularly striking — Tajikistan has organized a “second spring” this autumn, showcasing a vivid diplomatic scene.

The first and foremost topic on the agenda was security. One of the key documents adopted before 2030 is the concept of military cooperation among the member states.

Alexander Lukashenko: Modern Threats Concerning All

“Counteracting terrorism, strengthening border security, and fighting transnational crime are no longer tasks for separate agencies alone; they have become components of national security for each CIS country,” stated Alexander Lukashenko. According to the Belarusian leader, the extensive agenda confirms that contemporary threats affect everyone.

“We are witnesses and participants in tectonic geopolitical processes. For some, they mean a painful adjustment of ambitions to real capabilities. For Eurasia, they represent a necessary — though painful — step toward increasing our global influence and strengthening our status as a major political and economic center of a multipolar world,” he emphasized.

He expressed confidence that common challenges require maximum coordination and utilization of CIS potential. “Therefore, our goal today is not just to acknowledge risks and analyze opportunities but to develop concrete, practically implementable mechanisms of interaction,” added the head of state.

CIS Military Cooperation Concept until 2030

What’s inside the document?

Heads of staff of the armed forces and defense ministers of the CIS countries are in constant contact — a logical step, since collective security concerns roughly 250 million people. CIS nations benefit doubly, for example, through the development of a joint air defense system, without compromising national sovereignty.

Maintaining Stability within the Commonwealth

Konstantin Shadrov, associate professor at the State University “Dubna” (Russia):

“This isn’t just heritage from the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union; it’s also important for future collective movement because, as Napoleon said, geography is a sentence. We are destined to be neighbors, and we should probably be friends, not rivals. God forbid, we should get involved in conflicts. I believe this trend toward cooperation and unity is doubly important, especially amid many malicious forces seeking to divide us along linguistic, religious, or other lines — aiming to weaken Russia first and foremost, but also other countries, which might cheaply or unnecessarily give away their resources in futile struggles.”

Resources today are often the trigger for conflicts, especially when land or assets are sold outright, for example, to foreign companies. This makes countries politically vulnerable. Belarus has no such precedents, but within the CIS, they do exist, sometimes delaying economic decisions. Yet, there is room for growth in integration. According to the first five months of this year, the combined GDP of CIS countries grew by over 5% compared to the same period last year, with positive trends in trade and industry.

Belarusian President Lukashenko reiterated that the key focus is the economy.

“We are inevitably faced with the issue of economic cooperation within the framework of the former Soviet Union, the common market. This isn’t about reverting to Soviet-era arrangements, but the common market was global — a huge space. Perhaps it’s time to abandon unnecessary speculations and finally focus on economic issues, considering what each of us needs,” he proposed.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that, with a common strategy, it’s possible to restore economic space, taking into account the interests of all countries, and to coordinate actions on the international stage in trade and economic cooperation. We can synchronize our military cooperation in such a way that outsiders won’t interfere. But, he emphasized, it’s crucial to find answers to the most serious and global questions now, without touching each nation’s ambitions.

“We need to start now,” the Belarusian leader declared.

Economic Space Preservation and the Emerging "+ CIS" Format

Notably, last November, Belarus became a partner country of BRICS, which unites Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — fostering an environment for both simple trade and the creation of a shared financial system without sacrificing sovereignty. Earlier, in summer, Belarus joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), whose member states occupy 65% of Eurasia and account for 3.5 billion people. It might seem like enough, but efforts to create new centers of influence continue.

SCO Granted Observer Status in the CIS

One of the strategic directions for the CIS, according to Lukashenko, is strengthening its authority and positioning on the international stage.

“The active development of Eurasian integration, increased interest in cooperation with our common structures from third countries — this has become a stable trend,” said the President.

He highlighted the progress of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), emphasizing that CIS should also enhance cooperation with like-minded states and organizations to promote a consistent international agenda and defend shared values.

In this context, the Belarusian leader supported the initiative of Kazakhstan’s President to grant SCO observer status within the CIS.

“The SCO has already gained observer status in the CIS, and doors to the ‘CIS Plus’ format remain open,” he added.

Expert Opinions

Vasily Koltashov, head of the Center for Political and Economic Studies at the New Society Institute (Russia):

“CIS might be of interest to Mongolia, surprisingly to Afghanistan with its very specific leadership, which recently cut optical fiber cables to establish moral purity within its borders. Iran might also be interested.”

In total, the leaders discussed around twenty issues on the integration agenda. Not all topics were open to the press — which is typical for such negotiations. Another key area was energy security, with cooperation programs signed in counter-terrorism and extremism until 2028. During the official reception, politicians had opportunities for informal discussions — an important format where some matters are discussed face-to-face, in person, rather than online.

Aim: Conduct Business Without Political Disputes

Dmitry Shevtsov, member of the Belarusian National Assembly:

“President Alexander G. clearly emphasized that when economic issues are discussed at these meetings, it’s about mutually beneficial proposals and the further development of our countries. Political disagreements are practically nonexistent in this format. Such summits and roundtables serve to eliminate conflicts from the agenda.”

Next CIS Summit