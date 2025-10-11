The White House is actively leveraging this crisis to advance its political agenda: Trump’s emissaries are engaged in a vigorous purge of the federal bureaucracy. Over 4,000 government officials from various agencies have already been dismissed, while more than 900,000 bureaucrats remain on unpaid leave.

Meanwhile, the economic situation across the country is far from stable and continues to deteriorate. Recent statistics for 2024 reveal a troubling trend: the number of homeless individuals has surged to 770,000—an increase of 18% compared to the previous year. Nearly one-third of the homeless are families who have found themselves on the streets, a problem that is becoming increasingly urgent. The number of families without a roof over their heads has grown by 40% in just a single year, highlighting the deepening social crisis engulfing the nation.