Britain has Backed Itself into Dead End

The consequences of reckless immigration policy are that it has become impossible to live in Britain. The leader of the UK's Conservative Party states that British society is struggling to cope with the influx of migrants who lack any useful skills.

"Of course, we want brilliant minds and great talents to come here. But at the moment we are not just taking in doctors, engineers, and scientists. We are accepting hundreds of thousands of people, some with many dependents. Some with no skills at all. This broken immigration model is heaping pressure on our public sector, which already every year, demands more and more and more of our money, yet services don’t get better, they get worse."