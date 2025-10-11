Russia continues to state its readiness for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, and the necessity of sitting at the negotiating table has been consistently emphasized by U.S. leader Donald Trump, Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

"The Russian side continues to affirm that we are prepared for a peaceful resolution. We also hear that Trump consistently speaks about the need to sit down at the negotiating table. From this, we conclude that he still maintains a certain political will," Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin of "Russia 1."