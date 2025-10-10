Alexander Lukashenko: Minsk Sees Interaction with Malabo as Vital and Promising Direction

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state emphasized that this holiday symbolizes the will to determine one's own path independently and serves as a fitting occasion to reflect on the achievements of the nation.

"I confirm that Minsk views cooperation with Malabo as an important and promising avenue. Today, it is essential to swiftly implement the agreements already reached and to fully begin the projects outlined in the 'road map.' I see this as a key to deepening trade and economic ties, creating new opportunities for collaboration, and establishing a solid foundation for bilateral relations between our countries," stated the Belarusian leader.