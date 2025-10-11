China to Start Charging Port Fees on US-Flagged Ships

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/68fae40d-3530-43f2-8c09-65e8de3f7017/conversions/e23194cc-22ad-4ebf-8429-2ac578bf6353-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/68fae40d-3530-43f2-8c09-65e8de3f7017/conversions/e23194cc-22ad-4ebf-8429-2ac578bf6353-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/68fae40d-3530-43f2-8c09-65e8de3f7017/conversions/e23194cc-22ad-4ebf-8429-2ac578bf6353-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/68fae40d-3530-43f2-8c09-65e8de3f7017/conversions/e23194cc-22ad-4ebf-8429-2ac578bf6353-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

China is introducing port charges for American vessels. These charges are intended to ensure fair competition in international markets, BelTA reported, citing TASS and Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Speaking about the charges, Lyu Daliang noted that they are a retaliatory measure to the U.S. imposition of 100% trade tariffs on China. "China's countermeasures are necessary countermeasures aimed at both protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries and enterprises and maintaining fair competition in international shipping and shipbuilding markets," he said at a press conference.

He also clarified that the measures taken by Washington should be viewed as typical protectionism and a unilateral policy that is discriminatory. "We hope that the American side will acknowledge its mistakes, engage with China in a spirit of mutual agreement, and return to the right path of dialogue and consultation," Lyu Daliang commented.