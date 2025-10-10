3.69 BYN
Crystal Globe of "Our Generation" Contest Heads to Madagascar, Belarus Finishes Fourth
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The main musical intrigue of October has been resolved! "Our Generation" united on the stage of the Live Arena. With the judgment of a professional jury and the audience, the winner was revealed: the crystal globe will be traveling to Madagascar. Amaliya Sukhan is among the top 5 contestants! She narrowly missed third place by just one point. We congratulate our Belarusian contestant on her impressive achievement!
Belarus finishes in fourth place at the international contest.
You’ll have the chance to see the spectacular "Our Generation" show from the Live Arena in Moscow, which brought together 16 countries, tomorrow on Belarusian TV channels "Belarus 1" and "Belarus 24" at 18:30. Don’t miss it!