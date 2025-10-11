3.69 BYN
Military Actions at Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Cease
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Military Actions at Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Cease
The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been halted several hours ago.
Pakistani forces took control of 19 border crossing points in the neighboring country. Representatives of the Taliban, in turn, state that the operation has been successfully concluded.
During the hostilities, which began a day ago, 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed, along with dozens of Afghan army soldiers. The sides exchanged bombings and engaged in shelling of border military facilities.
It is quite possible that the current suspension of hostilities is temporary: the parties have yet to initiate negotiations to resolve the conflict.