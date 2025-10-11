Riga is deporting over 800 Russian citizens. They are given three days to pack. The reason is that they failed to prove their proficiency in Latvian and did not pass a security check.

In total, these draconian measures affected approximately 30,000 Russians living in Latvia. Most passed the language test, and over 2,500 left the country voluntarily. Those targeted were primarily pensioners, who were unaware of the requirements. Furthermore, Latvian authorities have not specified the exact danger posed by the elderly to the state.