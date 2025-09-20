President of Belarus and Li Xi hold talks in Minsk

Talks were held in Minsk between the President of Belarus and Li Xi, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPCC) Central Committee.

Minsk and Beijing are working together to further strengthen their partnership, which has been raised to the highest level by the leaders of both countries.

A representative delegation from China has once again arrived in Minsk. It is led by Li Xi, member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CPCC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The guests arrived in the Belarusian capital well in advance and have already visited key Belarusian-Chinese venues.

On September 22, prospects will be discussed at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized his readiness to discuss any issues related to both bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"Mr. Secretary, I am pleased to welcome you to friendly Belarus. We view your visit today and your work in Belarus as a continuation of the extensive work we intensified together with Xi Jinping in 2025. Unlike other major countries and their leaders, the People's Republic of China has in recent years put forward a number of very useful initiatives for balance and development of the planet as a whole. Most recently, at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi Jinping put forward a very appropriate and timely initiative on global governance. We are pleased to support this initiative, because it is completely consistent with the policy we are pursuing today. This global governance initiative is based on justice and equality."

"I don't need to talk about our policy toward the People's Republic of China. You can always count on us. When China needs you, you should know that here, in the center of Europe, you have the most reliable and kind friends," the Belarusian leader stated.

"There's been a lot of innuendo in the media lately, especially in connection with your visit to Belarus, including about relations with Poland and the closure of the border between Belarus and Poland. I understand that this is an unfriendly political and image-boosting move against the People's Republic of China, but it's not at all economic, since an empire like China could easily overcome this problem. But the topic is being discussed, so I'd like to share our findings with you one-on-one after our meeting. This isn't about Belarus; Poland is playing the role of some kind of running steed for other states," the Belarusian leader noted.

The Chinese delegation has an extensive agenda for the visit. The guests will hold talks in the Belarusian parliament and meet with representatives of our country's political parties. The visit will continue on September 23.

Li Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee: