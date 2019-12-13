3.42 RUB
Prime Minister of Belarus arrives on official visit to Oman
Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko has arrived on an official visit to Oman, BELTA reports.
Roman Golovchenko was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi at the airplane ramp.
As it was previously reported, on October 13-14, the head of the Belarusian government will be on an official visit to Oman. He is scheduled to meet with the Crown Prince of Oman and the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, and Chairman of the State Council AbdulMalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili. A significant package of documents is expected to be signed during the visit.
On 15-16 October, Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Pakistan. The Belarusian prime minister is set to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. The Belarusian head of government is expected to take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. This is the first meeting for Belarus as a full member of the organization.
