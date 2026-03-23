Prospects for Developing Cooperation between Belarus and China Discussed at the Council of Republic

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Belarus and China are strengthening regional relations. Prospects for developing cooperation were discussed on March 24 at the Council of the Republic.

More than 50 provinces and cities in China have sister-city ties with Belarusian regions. Reciprocal visits are organized annually. The first Belarusian-Chinese Forum of Regions will be held in June.

In education and science, joint projects are being implemented to train and intern specialists and teaching experiences are being shared. More than 12,000 Chinese students are studying in Belarus.

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Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus:

"Each region has three to four partnership agreements with Chinese provinces. More than 100 agreements have been signed aimed at deepening trade, economic, social, and humanitarian ties between the regions of our countries. We discussed the prospects for a forum of regions, which is expected to take place between the Grodno Region and Gansu Province."

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Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus:

"We are ready to strengthen cooperation in many areas, including youth and tourism. We have a visa-free regime, and direct flights are constantly being added."