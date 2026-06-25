Ruslan Varankou Makes Statement in Connection with Belarus' Convening Urgent UN Security Council

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A UN Security Council meeting will be held in the very near future to discuss the Ukrainian drone attack on a Belarusian bus, Belarus' Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ruslan Varankou said, BelTA informs.

"In connection with the terrorist attack on a civilian bus carrying Belarusian citizens, primarily children, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation on June 17, the Republic of Belarus has appealed to Colombia, the current presidency of the UN Security Council, to convene an urgent meeting of the Council," he noted.

"I would like to note that Belarus is not currently a member of the Security Council. Our appeal was supported by our ally and permanent member of the Security Council, the Russian Federation. In accordance with the provisional rules of procedure of the UN Security Council, the meeting will be held in the near future. The Belarusian side intends to use the platform of this UN statutory body to immediately and fully convey its vision of the incident to the international community," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

"We will insist on the need for a prompt, objective, and impartial international investigation. Such crimes must not be hushed up, and those responsible must not escape justice. The Republic of Belarus has always consistently advocated for strict compliance with international law and the protection of civilians, especially children, who should never, under any circumstances, become targets in armed conflicts," the statement reads.

During the upcoming meeting, Belarus will also draw the Security Council's attention to recent statements by the Ukrainian leadership openly declaring its readiness to strike Belarusian territory, including critical infrastructure. Such rhetoric not only grossly violates the fundamental principles of international law but also poses a direct threat to regional and international security, the Foreign Ministry stated.