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The Times: Why Ukraine Names Its Units after Hitler's Troops
Text by:Editorial office news.by
British newspaper The Times unexpectedly discovered that the names of some Ukrainian army units are borrowed from Hitler's Wehrmacht.
The publication recalls the very same Special Forces "named after the heroes of the UPA," which caused a sharp cooling in relations between Ukraine and Poland. For example, units named "Luftwaffe" and "Nachtigall" are mentioned as drone operators.
The Times doesn't directly condemn anyone, but the author sympathetically quotes the head of the Polish-Ukrainian Reconciliation Society. She notes that she simply cannot understand why Ukrainians choose people with blood on their hands as national heroes.