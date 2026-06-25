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British newspaper The Times unexpectedly discovered that the names of some Ukrainian army units are borrowed from Hitler's Wehrmacht.

The publication recalls the very same Special Forces "named after the heroes of the UPA," which caused a sharp cooling in relations between Ukraine and Poland. For example, units named "Luftwaffe" and "Nachtigall" are mentioned as drone operators.